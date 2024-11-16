The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for northern parts of the UK due to snow and ice, some of which will come into force as early as 4pm on Sunday (November 17).

South Wales is also set to see snow next week (week beginning Monday, November 18), although according to forecasts, locals may have to wait until a little later in the week.

When will it snow in South Wales?





South Wales could see snow from as early Tuesday (November 19), according to the Met Office's UK long range weather forecast (November 19 to 28).

The Met Office forecast says: "Cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK early in this period, with wintry showers affecting in particular northern parts and exposed coastal districts.

"Overnight frost will likely be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.

"However, there may be more organised areas of rain and snow, accompanied by strong winds, which run across some parts.

"This could lead to some disruptive weather at times, especially at the start of this period. Briefly milder conditions may accompany these in the south.

"There is a hint that it may become less cold late in the period, but still likely remain mostly unsettled with further spells of rain and snow."

While some parts of the UK are set to see snow from as early as Monday, according to WX Charts, it won't arrive in south Wales until Friday (November 22).

A weather map from WX Charts for Friday (November 22) showing where it is going to snow (in purple) in south Wales. (Image: WX Charts)

Where to see snow in South Wales

All of south Wales - including Newport, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - is set to see snow on Friday, according to WX Charts forecasts.

The likes of Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Pontypridd are set to get the heaviest snow falls, of around 1cm per hour.

Temperatures are also set to drop below 0 in most areas from Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Friday is forecast to be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly to drop to -3.

While it will reach -2 in Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.