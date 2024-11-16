Families, friends, couples and their dogs all enjoyed watching the ten minute firework display that followed the countdown, which was hosted by Newport City Radio.

Many remarked at how busy the city centre was, saying "there are more people here than we have seen in ages."

Many attendees were feeling festive as they arrived dressed in their Christmas jumpers and Santa hats. (Image: Newsquest) From 2pm to 5pm, the main stage located on Commercial Street near Lloyds Bank, saw performances from: Ryan Keyse, Caitlin Lavagna, Callum Richards, the Cast of the Riverfront Theatre panto, Urban Circle, Alimish, Gareth Gates and then Benji Webbe.

Before the countdown, the thousands of attendees enjoyed performances by Gareth Gates, the runner-up in the first series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol in 2002, and Benji Webbe, who is best known as the lead vocalist for the reggae metal band Skindred.

(Image: Newsquest) The day also marked the start of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned car parks in the city centre, which runs until December 31.

Leader of Newport City Council, Dimitri Batrouni said: “Newport’s Countdown to Christmas is a showstopping event in the city’s calendar.

"It’s always amazing to see so many people in the city centre, coming together to mark the start of the festive season.

“This year we have gone bigger and better with our Festive Newport Campaign.

"Working with our partners, including Newport Now, we are making sure Christmas 2024 will be a cracker with free parking, ice skating, markets, entertainment, food and more!”

The Christmas fun does not stop there however, as for the first time ever Newport has its own winter wonderland.

The former leisure centre's site is currently home to an ice rink, a Ferris wheel, fairground rides and festive food stalls.

It opens on November 21, with opening times of 3pm-10pm on weekdays and 11am-10pm on weekends and bank holidays.

You can find out more about the other Christmas events hosted by the council here.