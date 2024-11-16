South Wales Police says that a man has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old James Brogan from St.Mellons.

Georgie Tannetta,20 from Trowbridge has been charged with murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon

James Brogan, died after he was discovered with serious injuries on Coleford Road in St,Mellons at around 4pm on Tuesday November 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees from the Major Crime Investigation Team said:

“We continue to investigate the matter and are appealing to any witnesses who were in the Heol Trostre and Coleford Drive areas of St Mellons at around 4pm on Tuesday November 12 to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

"We are also asking anyone with mobile phone footage or CCTV to contact us please."