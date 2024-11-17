At Bettws shops, they engaged in stop searches where they found a male in possession of a class B drug, cannabis.

They also seized an illegal vehicle, and dealt with a man who was driving with no insurance.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police posted the following on X, formerly Twitter: "Newport West Officers have been patrolling Bettws shopping centre this evening.

"Engaging with shops and residents, stop searches, one male dealt with for possession of class b drug, a vehicle seized and male dealt with for no insurance."

Anyone with concerns of crime happening in your area can call police on 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.

You can also report crimes anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.