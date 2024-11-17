These pictures show Blaenavon in Autumn. The town's rural surroundings boast a diverse range of wildlife and farming activities that contribute to the area's charm. Farming has been an integral part of Blaenavon’s history, and although it isn't as prominent as it once was during the industrial boom, agriculture still plays a role in the local economy. The landscape is largely defined by traditional farming, with a focus on livestock such as the sheep and cows pictured here by Tammy Louise Mountain.
Blaenavon's wildlife and agriculture pictured this autumn
