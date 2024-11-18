The new school is set to be built on the Great Milton Park development, which is located just off the A48.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Developer Redrow Homes will build the school which will provide education for up to 45 pupils in each year group aged four to 11.

"It will also include a nursery for 48 children, divided between morning and afternoon sessions, and a 10-place specialist learning resource base.

"In line with Welsh government requirements, the council has to hold a formal consultation and engage with stakeholders before the new school can be established.

"Following the consultation phase, the cabinet member for education and early years will consider the feedback.

"The council and Welsh government will meet the costs of fitting out the school and meeting new net zero carbon targets through the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme."

It will be the latest new school to be established in the city which is the fastest growing in Wales and has one of the youngest populations.

Just two minutes down the road from Great Milton Park is the massive Glan Llyn housing development, on the former Llanwern steelworks site.

There has been talk of a new school being built there in the future too, alongside office spaces, shops and other local amenities.

Councillor Deb Davies, cabinet member for education and early years, said: “This proposal is another good opportunity for a new school with excellent facilities to be provided for children in this part of the city.

“However, it is important that we hear from all those who might be impacted by this including parents, carers and other residents. All views will be considered and taken into account before a final decision is made.”

The secondary catchment school for the development will be Llanwern High which currently has surplus capacity but there are also plans to expand secondary provision in Newport to meet the expected increase in demand.

You can have your say on the primary school on the council's dedicated web page, here.