The popular ITV reality show returns for a 25th season on Sunday (November 17) and will once again be hosted by BAFTA Award winning comic duo Ant and Dec.

Campmates will face their fears in a range of challenges and bushtucker trials all in an attempt to be crowned king/queen of the jungle.

The official lineup for I'm a Celebrity 2024 has been confirmed including stars like McFly's Danny Jones, Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and former X Factor judge and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

ITV teases first I'm a Celebrity 2024 challenge

ITV has teased fans with a glimpse of what is coming up on the first episode of I'm a Celebrity 2024 on Sunday.

The new series of I'm a Celebrity kicks off with celebrities drinking blended smoothies made of animal parts.

Mabuse, who is a judge on Dancing On Ice and former Strictly Come Dancing professional, will be first to arrive during Sunday’s launch episode as she meets Contostavlos, BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, and Jones at a poolside villa.

After Ant and Dec arrive at the villa in a helicopter, they tell the contestants they are competing to become the first leaders of the camp – which will exempt them from the first bushtucker trial.

They are then told to drink cocktails of blended bull penis and fish eyes, with a garnish made from vomit fruit, to determine the order in which they will skydive from helicopters.

First to finish his drink is Jones, with Contostavlos second, Moore third, McCullough fourth and Mabuse in fifth.

After their skydive, they meet Barry McGuigan, podcaster and Loose Women panellist GK Barry, Halsall, BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom, and Coleen Rooney, who arrived separately on a Gold Coast beach.

The group then splits off into teams of two and travel to a river where they must find the keys to unlock their boats by putting their hands into “hell holes” which are likely to contain insects, snakes or other animals.

The winning pair earns the right to sleep in the comfort of the leaders’ lodge in their jungle camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.