A major aspect of the improvement work has been Moclearing silt and vegetation from the canal bed from the Fourteen Locks site up to the Harry Roberts bridge.

Some relining work has also taken place in this section, with further relining work planned between Fourteen Locks and Ruskin Avenue.

The desilting and relining will improve water flow and retention, as well as improving the water environment for biodiversity purposes.

A new set of metal lock gates have been installed at Lock 21, which will again improve water retention, and are designed to last for more than 100 years.

More work is planned along the canal in future months, including the work to install the active travel bridge at Gwastad Lock, work on the pond at the Fourteen Locks visitor centre, a new head wall at Ruskin Avenue, and further vegetation clearing from the canal along the section from the M4 underpass, through Malpas.

“Investing in our green spaces is a vital part of meeting our ambitions to build a greener, fairer Newport for all, from a climate change perspective and also ensuring residents have access to good recreational spaces," said Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity.

“The canal is an important site within the local community, and this important work will help safeguard the site for future generations.”