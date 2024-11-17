Charlie Rundle, 12, is believed to have left his father's house in Pontypool during the night via his bedroom window and has not yet returned or notified anyone of his whereabouts.

His father Dan Rundle said: "He’s wearing a black North Face jacket, blue joggers with a hole in the right knee and black crocs.

"Gwent Police are aware and are looking for him."

He has strong links to the Blaenavon area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media quoting log number GWP-20241117-0142.

You can also message Dan Rundle on Facebook.