A spokesperson for the car dealership announced that "the final checks are underway to reopen the Tredegar Showroom later this month."

The announcement comes almost three months after a fire ripped through the car dealership's showroom, causing millions of pounds worth of damage.

More than one hundred firefighters were deployed to the Ron Skinner and Sons car dealership in Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate on the evening of August 16.

Firefighters from across Wales tackled the fire as it spread from one end of the unit to the other ‘within minutes.’

They pumped water from the lake at the local park Bryn Bach, to help with their mission.

But despite their best efforts, the car dealership could not be saved, and Ron Skinner Tredegar faced closure.

Local people, and Ron Skinner customers are "over the moon" that the site will be reopening shortly, as the loss of such a successful business and employer was felt widely throughout the community.

For an exact opening date, keep an eye on the Ron Skinner and Sons Facebook page.