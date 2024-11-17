Officers are appealing for information to help find Alana Baber from Abergavenny who was last seen in her hometown at around 2.30pm on Friday, November 15.

She’s described as being slight, 5ft 4in tall, with long blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a cropped black jacket with a fur hood, grey shorts and pink trainers.

It’s thought that Alana also has links to Monmouth, Cwmbran and Swansea.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2400381513.

“You can also contact us via our website, or direct message on Facebook or X.

“Alana is also urged to contact us to confirm she is safe and well.”