LISA CASE, 41, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £186.50 in compensation after pleading guilty to stealing a Hoover and 15 Hoover bags from Asda on March 23.

CALLUM LEWIS, 18, of Marlborough Road, Newport was sent to a young offender institution for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on November 2.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ELIJAH SPRING, 19, of Vaughan Williams Drive, Newport was banned from driving for two months after he pleaded guilty to riding an e-scooter without insurance on Central Avenue on September 29.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM EVANS, 20, of John Street, Ebbw Vale was ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

SIMON WATKINS, 37, of Andrews Terrace, Llanhilleth was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving with 90 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on August 30.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANNON FENNELL, 24, of Norman Court, Caldicot must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on November 13.

THOMAS JOHN PAUL BAYNTON, 57, of Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SHANE FOSTER, 33, of Dorleigh Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to two counts of being in breach of a restraining order on July 26 and September 26.

He must pay £85 costs.

SZYMON RESIAK, 46, of The Walk, Blaina must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.