Pupils from a Newcastle Emlyn school have completed a sponsored cycle ride.
Ysgol Y Ddwylan students, inspired by a challenge from Paddy McGuinness, took turns cycling throughout the day.
Year 6 students managed to cover a total of 47 miles on 'Zwift.'
The school, so far, has raised £1,758.35, with more donations still coming in.
The event was organised by the school's council, and pupils have been praised for their 'tremendous effort and teamwork.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here