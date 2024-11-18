Dwayne Splatt, 45, has denied the attempted murder of Michael Lee and possession of a knife in public on Newport’s Chepstow Road on Monday, October 21.

The defendant will stand trial on April 14 next year with the case expected to last four days.

Splatt was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Mountbatten Close, Ringland, Newport was represented by Julia Cox and the prosecution by Gareth James.