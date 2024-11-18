Yes to extension

A delegated officer has approved plans for a two-storey extension at Upper Cefn Llytha, Cefn Llaithan Road, Llangattock Lingoed, which will replace an existing extension.

Plans refused

A delegated officer has deemed plans for an agricultural building at Altherstone, St Maughans, as unacceptable.

Change of use

Plans to change the use of Unit 2A, Wonastow Road Industrial Estate, Monmouth, to provide training and education facilities within the existing building have been approved by a delegated officer.

Home plans

Plans to use Tan y Bryn, at Perth Y Pia Farm, Llanvapley, as a residential dwelling, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Munitions building go ahead

The planning committee has approved plans for a building to house munitions assembly, and the extraction of material from borrow pits for the construction of blast surrounding blast mounds at BAE Systems, Glascoed.

Family home

Plans to change the use of The Gatehouse, St Marys Church, Church Street, Usk, to a single family home have been approved by a delegated officer.

Extension yes

A delegated officer has approved plans to alter and extend Newlands, Llanbadoc.

Golf plans

Two new practice nets, a golf simulator cabin and the re-location of a public footpath at Parc Lodge, Station Road, Raglan, have been given the go ahead by a delegated officer.

Tree work

A delegated officer has approved plans to reduce the size of two silver birch trees by a third at 7 Kennett Grange, Llangybi.

Extension plans

Plans for a single storey extension at Underwood Bungalow, Glynwood lane, Chapel Hill, Tintern, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Loft conversion

Plans for a garage loft conversion with roof lights at 31 Merton Green, Caerwent, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Garage plans

Plans for a triple detached garage at Skeviot Farm, Bowdens Lane, Magor, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to plans

A delegated officer has approved plans to demolish a garage, build a new entrance porch and side and rear single storey extensions at Shelly, 3 St Maur Garden,s Chepstow.

New sign for Greggs

Greggs, on Chepstow High Street, has had plans to replace its sign with an updated graphic approved by a delegated officer.

Solar panel approval

Plans to install 28 solar panels at Vauxhall House, Osbaston Road, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer.

No to sign

Marie Curie, at 64 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, has had an application to install facia signage and a projecting sign refused by a delegated officer.

Extension approval

Plans for a two-storey extension with a garage conversion at 15 Meadow Rise, Undy, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Home office yes

A delegated officer has approved plans to convert a storage outbuilding to a gym/home office at Little Bushes Farm, Chapel Road, Earslwood.

Tree felling work

An application to fell self-set trees at 15 Monnow Street, Monmouth, for development work, have been approved by a delegated officer.