Kay's record breaking comedy tour began all the way back in December 2022 and he recently completed his 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena.

The comedian made the surprise announcement in an advert during the launch episode of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 on Sunday (November 17).

Following the announcement, Ticketmaster posted on it's website saying: "Overwhelming demand for Peter’s return to stand-up comedy has been phenomenal and fans will now have more opportunity to experience his incredible show live.

Peter Kay's record-breaking comedy tour continues, with extra dates just added in 2025 & 2026!



Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 23rd November at https://t.co/yJXh4nZs9V pic.twitter.com/cmqj0tzlMR — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 17, 2024

"Peter’s new dates will see him perform in some of the UK’s largest arenas and more intimate theatre event spaces."

When is Peter Kay coming to Cardiff?





Peter Kay will perform two shows at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on January 23 and 24, 2026, as part of his confirmed extra 'Better Late Than Never Again' tour dates.

Full list of new Peter Kay tour dates

All the new tour dates announced by Peter Kay are as follows:

2025

Manchester AO Arena - February 7 and September 19

Leeds First Direct Arena - March 8

Sheffield Utilita Arena - May 3

London The O2 - May 16 and June 20

Aberdeen P&J Live - May 30 and 31

Birmingham Utilita Arena - June 6

Dublin 3Arena - July 10

Belfast SSE Arena - August 7

Newcastle Utilita Arena - August 23

Glasgow Ovo Hydro - October 23

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - November 21

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - December 20

2026

Brighton Centre - January 9

Bournemouth BIC - January 10

Cardiff Utilita Arena - January 23 and 24

Isle of Man Villa Marina - February 20 and 21

How to get tickets to see Peter Kay in Cardiff

General sale tickets for Kay's new Cardiff dates go on sale Saturday (November 23) at 10am via the Cardiff Utilita Arena and Ticketmaster websites.

Please note Peter Kay's show is strictly for people over the age of 15.

Kay said in a statement: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

"Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."