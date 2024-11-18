New home plan

Mike Hayward, of Deri Down, Hereford Road, Mardy, has applied to build a new home at the same address.

Detached garage

Plans have been submitted to build a detached garage at Llwyn Onn, 1 Ash Grove, Brynderi Road, Llantilio Crossenny, by Mr and Mrs M Cull, of the same address.

Replacement home

Plans to build a replacement home at Green Meadow, Heol-gerring, Llanellen, have been submitted by Mr M Francis, of the same address.

Wall plan

An application to remove the existing boundary hedgerow and replace it with a wall at 84 Maryport Street, Usk, have been submitted by Mr J Ellison, of the same address.

New access

Plans to provide access to Little Wentwood Farm, Pen Y Cae Mawr, to use in inclement weather have been submitted by T Lewis, of the same address.

Energy efficiency work

Monmouthshire Housing Association has applied to carry out energy efficieny work at 8 Middle Way, Bulwark, Chepstow. This will include external wall insulation, new windows, solar PV and roof extension work.

Storage plans

Plans have been submitted to use a carpark at Symondscliffe Way and Caldicot Road, Caldicot, for temporary use as open storage/self storage with access, an enclosure and ancillary work.

Railway plans

Dr Peter Kenington, of Trap Farm, Devauden, has applied to build a retaining wall on one side of a terrace which will have model train tracks laid on top of it as part of a garden model railway layout. There will also be a tunnel with a 'green' roof.

Extension application

Plans to extend 36 Kingswood Road, Rockfield, Monmouth, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs Durose, of the same address.

Flats plans

Ben Mohamed, of Magor Motor Co Ltd, has applied to extend and convert Reliance House, Newport Road, Magor into three, one-bedroom flats.

Tree work

Jonathan Seddon-Harvey, of Ty Brag, Cwrt William Jones, Monmouth, has applied to fell lime trees in the front car park/ garden of the property.

Granny annex

Mary Heron, of 33 Budden Crescent, Caldicot, has applied to develop an outbuilding into a self-contained granny apartment at the same property.

