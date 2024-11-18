Betty Pritchard, 91, had a career in pharmacy which spanned over seven decades, beginning with a 13-year stint at another Newport pharmacy before joining Watkin-Davies in Bettws.

Because of her time serving the Bettws community, she has become a well-known and much-loved figure.

Betty said: “I’m really lucky; it’s such a good position to be in. The customers are amazing, and so are the staff. The local community is very loyal and grateful. I’ve made lots of friends, and it’s just a lovely place to work.”

“Things have changed a lot since I started working in pharmacy,” recalling when 70 years ago, she "used to prescribe poppy heads for toothache!”

Betty's love for the job is what kept her going all this time, as well as the customers and her colleagues.

She said: “I love work. I love to be in charge, and over the years, I’ve got on well with the staff - I’m still in touch with people I worked with 30 years ago.”

She continued working full-time until the Covid-19 pandemic, after which she gradually reduced her hours to two days a week.

To honour Betty’s service, her colleagues and customers hosted a heartfelt leaving celebration that lasted throughout the day.

Gifts of cakes, flowers, and champagne poured in from appreciative customers who wanted to express their gratitude for her years of dedication.

As she steps into retirement, Betty is not short on plans.

She said: “I still like to organise, which is hard to give up.”

Known for her homemade pickles, Betty intends to keep busy by making them as gifts for her colleagues this Christmas.

She also plans to decorate her house from top to bottom for the festive season - a tradition she holds dear.

Betty’s departure marks the end of an era at Watkin-Davies Pharmacy, where she will be greatly missed by colleagues and customers alike.