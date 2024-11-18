Windows plans

Plans to replace windows at 1st Panteg Scout Hall, The Highway, New Inn, have been approved with conditions

Extension approval

Plans to for extensions to an existing farmhouse at Ty Llwyd Farm, Church Road, Llanfrechfa, and a new roof to fix poor, asymmetrical roof added in 1980s have been approved with conditions.

Yes to outbuilding

An application for a single storey outbuilding at 21 orchard Place, Cwmbran, has been approved with conditions.

Tree felling

Two mature ash trees along the canal bank at the back of 59 Five Locks close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, can be felled after a planning application was approved with conditions.

New windows

Plans to replace red aluminium windows and doors with anthracite grey UPVC at Flat 1, Trosnant Villas, Clarence Street, Pontypool, have been granted with conditions.