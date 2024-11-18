A WOMAN has been charged with attempting to cause a man grievous bodily harm with intent.
Neve O'Neil, 23, of Mountbatten Close, Newport is also accused assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.
The prosecution alleges she is guilty of the three counts on October 19.
A provisional trial date of June 18, 2025 was set by Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.
O'Neil did not enter any pleas.
She was granted conditional bail.
