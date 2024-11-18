These are the latest planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council.
Change of use
Conway Developers Ltd has applied to change the use of Fairfield, St James Field, Pontypool, from office to residential with minor external alternations to include a ramp and a raised terrace/garden area.
Exntesion plans
Varteg Motors Limited has applied to extend and alter the existing dwelling and include a replacement attached garage and detached workshop within the dwelling curtilage at The Cottage, Coed Avon Farm, Varteg Road, Blaenavon.
Annexe application
Sharon Hembury, of 14 The Highway, Oakfield, Cwmbran, has applied to build an annexe at the same property for disability use.
Tree work
Glyn Evans, of Greenfield Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has applied to reduce the size of an oak tree at his property by 25 per cent.
Upgrade application
Melin Homes has applied to upgrade the energy efficiency of two blocks of Kinnock Court, Croesyceiliog.
Self storage plans
FI Real Estate Management Ltd has applied to use land at 25 Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, to temporarily site self storage containers. The area is fenced and gated and the building is currently derelict.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here