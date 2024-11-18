Change of use

Conway Developers Ltd has applied to change the use of Fairfield, St James Field, Pontypool, from office to residential with minor external alternations to include a ramp and a raised terrace/garden area.

Exntesion plans

Varteg Motors Limited has applied to extend and alter the existing dwelling and include a replacement attached garage and detached workshop within the dwelling curtilage at The Cottage, Coed Avon Farm, Varteg Road, Blaenavon.

Annexe application

Sharon Hembury, of 14 The Highway, Oakfield, Cwmbran, has applied to build an annexe at the same property for disability use.

Tree work

Glyn Evans, of Greenfield Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has applied to reduce the size of an oak tree at his property by 25 per cent.

Upgrade application

Melin Homes has applied to upgrade the energy efficiency of two blocks of Kinnock Court, Croesyceiliog.

Self storage plans

FI Real Estate Management Ltd has applied to use land at 25 Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, to temporarily site self storage containers. The area is fenced and gated and the building is currently derelict.



