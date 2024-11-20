Ysgol Panteg Primary hosted the first ever laser show of its kind on Saturday, November 9, in a bid to raise funds for a much-needed new play park for the pupils.

The laser show was the first of its kind for the area and got a very positive response (Image: Cathy Mogg)

The original play park got destroyed by the weather and ended up rotting, with a new one set to cost £15k after the original company that had been hired to replace it folded, leaving it undone.

The event was organised by Ffrindiau Panteg the Parents and Teacher Association for Ysgol Panteg, and helped raised a large chunk of the money that would be needed for the play park.

Around £7k has been raised for the park in the last 12 months, meaning that the pupils could finally be getting their new park very soon.

Cathy and her team said the event was a huge success (Image: Cathy Mogg) Cathy Mogg, the PTA’s chair, was delighted with the response that the show got, describing the event as "a huge success".

She said: "We completely sold out prior to the day and all our feedback has been so positive. I am so proud of all our team members at the PTA, as without them I don't think the event would have happened.

"For me it is really important to acknowledge the work that the PTA have been doing not just for this event, but everything to get the money for the play park this year.

"It is a team of volunteers of mums and dads at the school who all have busy personal lives but have put a lot of themselves into making all this happen."

The laser show was designed as a more inclusive and environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks (Image: Cathy Mogg) The decision to host a laser show rather than a firework night came about as the team wanted to find a way to have a "more inclusive and environmentally friendly alternative" event that the 400-strong student body, along with their families, could all attend.

The event was the first of its kind in the area, and Cathy was "blown away" by the response it got, from attendees and local residents who could see the show from their homes.

Cathy explained that the idea had come to her after seeing an advert for the 'Festival of Senses' in Llandeilo.

Cathy and her team were helped by family members when organising the event (Image: Cathy Mogg) She said: "I had this idea at midnight one night, and thought how good it would be for the school to do this instead of fireworks.

"I messaged the team at LaserPromo, and cornered the headmaster while I was on the school run that morning.

"When I pitched the idea, I wasn't expecting him to say yes, but I was delighted. Our team worked so very hard to make this happen and have been blown away by the responses we had.

"We even had some extra support from family members of the PTA volunteers - my kids helped test some of the flashing toys we sold and helped design thank you cards, while my mum pulled a lot of all day shifts to help us be ready - and it all paid off."