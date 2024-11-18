The 2024 Community Radio Awards were held over the weekend.

The awards celebrate "community radio and all the hard work and time volunteers involved in community radio put in".

South Wales community radio show named best in UK

Rhondda Radio’s Rhondda Heritage Hour took home the award for Community Radio Show of the Year at the Community Radio Awards on Saturday (November 16).

Community Show of the Year Sponsored by @ukRadioplayer

🏆 Rhondda Heritage Hour - @RhonddaRadio

🥈 In Conversation with Indiraa - @Nusound92fm

🥉 Ampthill Past Memories - @RadioLaB971fm pic.twitter.com/ZWtl93kopy — Community Radio Awards - Sponsored by Aiir (@CommRadioAwards) November 16, 2024

The show is presented by David Arthur and produced by John Geraint.

The judging panel, made up of senior figures from across the industry, praised the Rhondda Heritage Hour as embodying “what radio is all about", according to Nation Cymru.

The judges added: "It tells wonderful stories that are to be cherished. A quality community show and a true success.”

The programme is part of the wider Rhondda Heritage Project, made possible by a National Lottery Heritage Fund Cymru grant.

Gold 🥇 for Community Show of the Year goes to @RhonddaRadio for the Rhondda Heritage Hour@CommRadioAwards pic.twitter.com/18SuYUIRBy — RadioToday Wales (@RadioTodayWales) November 16, 2024

Speaking to Nation Cymru after winning the Community Radio Show of the Year on Saturday, Mr Geraint said: "This is all down to the wonderful contributions – more than a hundred of them – specially recorded by Rhondda people who came along to our workshops and shared their stories and family memories.

"It’s so fitting that this has been recognised at the Community Radio Awards, as that is what Rhondda is and always has been – a community.

"It’s a place where what matters to us matters more than what matters to me. That’s what we’ve been able to reflect, time and again, in the Rhondda Heritage Hour.”

RECOMMENDED READING:

Other Community Radio Award winners

Radio Cardiff's Robin Zhang was named Volunteer of the Year at the Community Radio Awards on Saturday.

While Olivia Giovanna Goodman, also from Radio Cardiff, received bronze in the Newcomer of the Year category.