Taking place on April 13, the event offers something for everyone – from beginners to seasoned runners looking to beat a PB.

The ABP Newport Marathon Festival is the first race in the Run 4 Wales 2025 event calendar. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your running off to a flying start and give you the ‘running bug’ for the rest of the year.

With a marathon, half marathon, 10K and mile race, there is a race to suit all ages and abilities, allowing everyone to get involved with the festival feeling.

The flat and fast course is perfect for those looking to achieve a personal best - 70 per cent of participants have secured a PB since the marathon was introduced in 2018.

Participants will be able to look back on their achievements with an epic medal and t-shirt. Past designs have featured iconic landmarks such as the Transporter Bridge and USW City Campus Building. The 2025 design will be unveiled soon.

For those who are looking to take on the 10K distance, the race is included in the Run 4 Wales 10K series which also features events such as the Porthcawl 10K and Brecon Carreg CDF 10K.

The mile distance is designed to be a fun run for the whole family to take part – and fancy dress is encouraged.

There is also a toddler dash for those taking their first steps into physical activity and a Future Challengers race for talented young athletes and junior club runners.

Mind and Mind in Gwent have come on board as the event’s lead charity partner.

The event takes you past some of Newport’s most iconic landmarks, including the Transporter Bridge and you'll also be running through the stunning scenery of the Gwent Levels.

The early bird offer is still available for a limited time for those who register quickly. To find out more about the ABP Newport Marathon Festival or to enter visit: newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/