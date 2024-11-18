A 12-year-old boy that went missing overnight from the Pontypool area has been found at Cardiff Central Train Station.

This was following a 'frantic search' instigated by his father, Dan Rundle.

Charlie Rundle, 12, is believed to have left his father's house in Pontypool during the night via his bedroom window.

He spent nearly 24 hours away from home before he was found in Cardiff.

The family thank the public for sharing their appeal.