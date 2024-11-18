Jeremy Miles. Welsh Government cabinet secretary for health and social care, said in the HIV Action Plan for Wales 2023-26: annual progress statement that the figures were 'the result of services working together to provide wider access to testing, including through our free and confidential online testing service, which supports testing outside the clinic setting and also allows clinical staff to focus on treatment'.

He said: "Rates of treatment have been maintained and treatment continues to be highly effective – 97 per cent of people on treatment have an undetectable viral load, which means the infection has been reduced to such low levels it cannot be passed to others.

"While all this is very encouraging, we know there are still challenges which we need to address, including having better data to monitor trends, assess the success of interventions and plan service provision."