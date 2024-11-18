And it is urging people not to suffer in silence - but to report ASB.

Newport Mediation will be attending events in the city to speak to members of the public about its service throughout ASB Awareness Week 2024 (November 18 to 24).

Organised by Resolve, an ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events across the UK involving councils, police forces, housing associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that almost one in five people have had to consider moving home because of the impact ASB was having on them and one in 10 have moved.

More than half of those surveyed who were either a victim or witness of ASB did not report the ASB.

Newport Mediation said incidents of ASB can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local council, or to the police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.

Lynne Hughes-Williams, of Newport Mediation, said: “We see first hand how unresolved disputes can escalate into long-term conflict, impacting lives and neighbourhoods.

"Mediation provides a safe space for dialogue, empowering individuals to rebuild trust, find common ground, and create lasting resolutions.

"Tackling anti-social behaviour isn't just about enforcement—it’s about fostering understanding and collaboration, and that’s where mediation truly makes a difference."

Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve, said: “ASB is not low-level. It can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

“We are delighted that Newport Mediation is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”

For more information about ASB Awareness Week – visit www.resolveuk.org.uk