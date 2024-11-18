PDSA vet nurse Nina Downing said: “Hypothermia is when a pet’s body temperature drops dangerously low. It can be very serious and, if not treated quickly, it can cause their body to shut down, which is fatal.”



Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering – if they become too cold, they may stop shivering, drowsiness, confusion, clumsiness, pale gums, and collapse or loss of consciousness.

Nina’s tips on keeping your pet safe in cold weather include making sure they have a warm, comfy bed, in a draught free area of the house, not leaving pets locked outdoors, if your cat prefers to spend time outside, make sure they can always come inside when they want to, don’t leave pets in cars, don’t forget small furries and bring their hutches inside – a car-free garage or shed with a window is ideal.

Dogs should still get daily walks but take extra precautions if it is very cold.

