Posting on Instagram, Michael Douglas, shared: "Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers.

"She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU She is 'loving awareness'. Thank you xx Michael."

The post also featured an image, which said, "massive relief to see some light breaking through", Sky News reported.

"Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and up," it added.

The 57-year-old television presenter had revealed in a video posted on Instagram last Friday (November 15) that she had a benign brain tumour, a colloid cyst, which she described as "very rare".

Davina asked her fans to "keep her in their prayers" as Michael was to take over her social media during her recovery period.

She also said she would be spending around nine days in hospital after the procedure.

However, Michael has reassured fans that Davina is in "great shape" but will be "off-grid" while she recovers.

Davina McCall fans wish presenter well

Plenty of people reacted to the latest update from Michael, pleased to hear that Davina was making steady progress.

Recommended reading:

One person commented: "Yes!!! ❤️👏🙏🏽 take it easy Davina!! Be kind to yourself and try not to pressurise yourself with speed of progress xx".

Another wrote: "Great to hear. I’m sure she is in fantastic hands x love to you and your fam."

Meanwhile, another shared: "my husband had this exact procedure done in 2018 after a very rapid growing colloid cyst presented itself 😢 was the scariest time ever - but the neurosurgeons are superheroes! after nearly a month in hospital - 6years on & hes still here annoying the life out of me daily haha - sending so much love! youve got this xxxx".