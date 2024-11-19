A WOMAN has been jailed after she stole goods with a combined value of nearly £400 during a shoplifting spree.

Lucy Hayden, 26, from Ebbw Vale was locked up at Newport Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to the following thefts between March 31 and July 25:

  • Meat worth £49.25 from One Stop in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood
  • Clothes valued at £127.16 from The Range, Nantyglo
  • Items totalling £72.95 from Allied Pharmacy, Ebbw Vale
  • Goods worth £81.35 from Home Bargains, Nantyglo
  • Batteries costing £34 from One Stop in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood
  • Goods valued at £30 from Home Bargains, Ebbw Vale

She also admitted two counts of being in breach of a criminal behaviour order after she defied the order banning her from going to Lakeside Retail Park in Nantyglo.

These offences were committed on July 9 and July 24.

Hayden, of Tabernacle Court, was sent to prison for 32 weeks.