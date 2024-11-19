Lucy Hayden, 26, from Ebbw Vale was locked up at Newport Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to the following thefts between March 31 and July 25:

Meat worth £49.25 from One Stop in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood

Clothes valued at £127.16 from The Range, Nantyglo

Items totalling £72.95 from Allied Pharmacy, Ebbw Vale

Goods worth £81.35 from Home Bargains, Nantyglo

Batteries costing £34 from One Stop in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood

Goods valued at £30 from Home Bargains, Ebbw Vale

She also admitted two counts of being in breach of a criminal behaviour order after she defied the order banning her from going to Lakeside Retail Park in Nantyglo.

These offences were committed on July 9 and July 24.

Hayden, of Tabernacle Court, was sent to prison for 32 weeks.