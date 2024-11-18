But what about Baileys? It’s a firm favourite for so many households during the Christmas season.

If you’ve been waiting to see what deals the supermarkets are offering for the original Irish cream staple, Tesco has announced it will be slashing the price of 1L bottles down to “the cheapest price it’s been all year”.

Wondering how much for? Tesco revealed Baileys will be on offer for £10 in England and Wales when using a Clubcard, down from £22 - saving an impressive £12 in total (54%).

Additionally, in Scotland, the supermarket will be selling Baileys for £11.05 with a Clubcard (in line with MUP).

Shoppers will need to act fast as the deal only runs from Tuesday, November 19 until Monday, December 9 (available in-store and online).

What kind of alcohol is in Baileys?





Tesco explains: “Drawing on Irish traditions in dairy and distilling, Baileys took 4 years to perfect, crafting a distinctive, velvety texture for the perfect combination of smooth cream and Irish whiskey.”

For those who are yet to try a sip of Baileys, its tasting notes include “the sweetest meeting of fine Irish whiskey, Irish dairy cream, rich chocolate and vanilla flavours.”

Want to get creative with Baileys this festive season to share with family and friends? Tesco shares the Christmassy tipple can also be used in recipes including Festive Eton Mess or Irish Cream Chocolate Yule Log (both recipes can be found on the Tesco website).

The offer comes as the supermarket recently discovered alcohol is the nation’s top pick for gifting a host this Christmas, with the second top choice as a present for friends and loved ones, according to the Tesco Christmas Trend Report 2024.