"It is a way to make people, who may feel they have been forgotten about by society, feel good on their special day," said Katy Davies, 28.

Katy lives in Sudbrook with her husband and two sons and she is the person behind introducing the innovative way to help those in need to her community.

After seeing the 'Consider it Cakes' movement in Ireland, where her family are from, she thought 'why not bring it to Wales?'

(Image: Consider it Cakes Cymru)"We provide free birthday cakes for people who are currently in a situation where they cannot buy a cake, or don't have the facilities to make one," said Katy.

"There are many families less fortunate than us, with young children living in temporary homeless accommodation, and everybody deserves cake on their special day.

"As a stay-at-home-mum I don't have loads of time, but the time I do have I love to spend baking.

"I have always loved baking - I usually plan out family's birthday cakes months in advance!

"Bringing this initiative to Wales has allowed me to push myself out of my comfort zone, as somebody who does not usually put myself out there.

"So far we have had a great response with more than 30 local people already signed up to help bake."

Katy has worked with registered charities and social services, to provide a special gift to those in need on their birthdays.

Those eligible to receive the service include anyone who is homeless, asylum seeking, or who simply cannot afford a cake because of their current situation.

"Our cakes are a symbol of showing people we do care about them and want them to feel special on their birthday," she said.

"Often these are people who have been forgotten or avoided by society.

"We want to give them something to look forward to, or something that will make their day."

If you are in need and would like to reach out to the charity, you can message Consider it Cakes Cymru on Instagram.

If you wanted to start baking to help those in need, you can also reach out by messaging the Instagram.