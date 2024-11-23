WITH this year's festivities in full swing take a look at these old pictures of snowy days in Gwent from across the decades.
It may be too early to put up your tree, but towns across Gwent have been celebrating switching on their Christmas lights.
In 1985, these young boys can be seen with beaming smiles after building quite an impressive snowman in Caerwent.
This picture from the same year shows lollipop lady Mrs Faith Fallan escorting children to school in Bettws, Newport.
This photograph taken in 1990 shows a trail of footprints in freshly fallen snow between Beaufort and Brynmawr.
In 1985, a photograph captures the moment Mr David Hall of Park close, Newport with his dog and grandchildren.
This majestic horse can be seen on the side of a snowy road in Newport in 1985.
A picture taken at the council's depot in Brynmawr in 1985 shows Reporter Gui Ashworth standing next to a mountain of salt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here