It may be too early to put up your tree, but towns across Gwent have been celebrating switching on their Christmas lights.

In 1985, these young boys can be seen with beaming smiles after building quite an impressive snowman in Caerwent.

A snowman built by young boys in Caerwent in 1985 (Image: Archive)This picture from the same year shows lollipop lady Mrs Faith Fallan escorting children to school in Bettws, Newport.

A lollipop lady escorting children to school in Bettws Newport in 1985 (Image: Archive) This photograph taken in 1990 shows a trail of footprints in freshly fallen snow between Beaufort and Brynmawr.

A snow-blanked North Gwent between Beaufort and Brynmawr in 1990 (Image: Archive) In 1985, a photograph captures the moment Mr David Hall of Park close, Newport with his dog and grandchildren.

A Newport man with his dog and grandchildren in 1985 (Image: Archive) This majestic horse can be seen on the side of a snowy road in Newport in 1985.

A horse in Tredegar Park, Newport in 1985 (Image: Archive) A picture taken at the council's depot in Brynmawr in 1985 shows Reporter Gui Ashworth standing next to a mountain of salt.

A reporter next to a mountain of salt stored at the council depot in Brynmawr in 1985 (Image: Archive)