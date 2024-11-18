The seasonal service at Langstone Vale Crematorium will take place on December 6 at 6pm and anyone can attend the free event.

The service will include a selection of readings and popular Christmas carols. There will be soup, mince pies and some mulled wine.

To help manage numbers, anyone wished to attend should email the crematorium at langstonevale@westerleighgroup.co.uk to secure their seat.

Anyone who would like a photo of a loved one – whether they died recently or some time ago - to be included in the memorial slideshow during the service should email it to the same email address, by Friday, November 29, using the heading 'Christmas Service Photo Slideshow'.

Manager Aaron Carter said: “Our annual Christmas carol and memorial service is a lovely and meaningful way to bring people together to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.

“Visitors to the event will be able write messages on our Christmas cards and place them into our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box.

“We hope that everyone who joins us will find comfort in being able to pay tribute to their loved one during the service whilst being in the company of other people who are in a similar situation.

“Our service is open for anyone and everyone who lives, works or who is visiting the communities surrounding our crematorium in leading up to Christmas. Everyone is welcome.

“Those who are unable to attend on the night but wish to view the service as a live stream, can do so through Westerleigh Group’s multimedia partner Obitus.

“Just visit christmas.obitus.com/, enter the username ‘langstonevale’ and the password ‘sleigh'.

For more information about Langstone Vale Crematorium go to www.langstonevalecrematorium.co.uk