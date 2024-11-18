Stephen Yandle has joined Howden Wales and has previously regional corporate, health and benefits sales director at Aon.

He said: “As a proud Welshman, the opportunity to join Howden and drive corporate and commercial growth within Wales was one I could not turn down.

"After spending time with Gary Stevens and the senior leaders at Howden, and hearing the visions and challenges ahead, I knew I had to jump at the chance to work in this environment and towards their strategic objectives.

"It is clear to see the extensive expertise that Howden holds in Wales, from its partners to senior leaders, and their unwavering dedication to our clients displays the true potential that there is to deliver and provide them with our solution-focused approach.

“In just my first few weeks I witnessed first-hand how the business is literally buzzing with ideas. We are encouraged to join in with the entrepreneurial spirit, bring new ideas and speak up for the value of our current and future clients. After meeting with many of our insurer partners, I can see how committed they are to supporting us in Wales.

“Howden’s unique employee ownership model really makes us stand out, and allows us to constantly put our clients at the heart of everything that we do.”

Gary Stevens, regional managing director at Howden, said: “Our staff are incredibly valued, and we take great care over our recruitment process to ensure we welcome the best of the best to our team so that our clients receive a service that is consistently at the top of its game.

"We encourage newcomers to get stuck into projects straight away and welcome their contributions. Stephen represents yet another fantastic addition to the team and his skills, expertise and enthusiasm in supporting and driving our core values at Howden makes him a perfect fit.”