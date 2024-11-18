Thanks to contributions from individuals, societies, businesses, and councils to the Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s ‘Fund for All’ last year, the organisation welcomed 300 youngsters from lower income families, young carers and foster children to summer camps.

The Urdd has increased its target to 1,000 places for 2025.

Sian Lewis, the Urdd’s chief executive, said: “The Urdd and the Welsh language belongs to all, and we want to ensure that our services are available to every child in Wales. We believe that every child and young person deserves the chance to experience the joy of a summer holiday, regardless of their circumstances."

Donations can be made via urdd.cymru/fund or by contacting the Urdd on 01239 652 140 or via cronfa@urdd.org.