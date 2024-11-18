The Cwmcarn Masterplan aims to establish the forest as a prime national destination, including the construction of the UK’s longest alpine coaster, a scenic aerial walkway, zip wires, and a bungee jump.

It is now on the market with global real estate advisor Avison Young, in partnership with Natural Resources Wales and Caerphilly County Borough Council, who are seeking expressions of interest on the future development of the area.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive, a popular mountain biking destination, is within the Valleys Regional Park Network and opened to the public as a visitor destination in 1972, having previously served as a coal colliery.

A new visitor centre opened in 2006 and an additional £2m investment from Welsh Government enabled further development, including three luxury lodges, landscaping of the lakeside and new footpath links.

The site reopened to the public in 2021 following major investment in road resurfacing and the creation of six car parks and three new natural play parks along the seven-mile drive.

In 2023 it welcomed 226,000 visitors.

Leo Llewellyn, associate, leisure at Avison Young UK, said: “Cwmcarn Forest Drive is a landmark site, with a history dating back centuries, and it’s one that is brimming with potential. It presents an exceptional opportunity for a development partner to shape the future of an iconic Welsh visitor attraction."

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “We want to continue to transform Cwmcarn into a premier recreational hub, enhancing its appeal while driving further economic benefits for the area. We very much look forward to working with partners to build a destination that offers a first-class visitor experience and boosts national tourism."

Steve Morgan, head of Southeast Wales operations at Natural Resources Wales, said: “We’re excited to be working with our partners to explore options that will further enhance the site so it can continue to attract more visitors and be enjoyed by future generations."

Interested parties are invited to submit an Expression of Interest in advance of a formal Invitation to Tender for the occupation, operation, development and growth of leisure facilities at Cwmcarn Forest.