The judges described the Argus as a "must read" for people in the circulation area which celebrates the good but does not hesitate to report the bad.

Editor Gavin Thompson said: “This was a fantastic result for Argus team. From our office in Newport, our reporters are out in the community every day, working hard to keep people informed about local issues.

"This win is brilliant recognition for them, and everyone who makes the Argus a strong local paper, from the content editors, grassroots contributors, camera club members, and the newsagents who sell the paper."

The annual Wales Media Awards is run by the Journalists Charity. Around 200 guests attended the event at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel on Friday, November 15, which was hosted by the BBC’s Lucy Owen and ITV’s Jonathan Hill.

The awards’ headline sponsor was National Lottery operator Allwyn with support sponsor Creative Wales. The full list of winners can be found here.

The judges' citation for the Argus stated: "This newspaper gets to the heart of the community and the region it serves by using the voices of local people combined with eye-catching hard news breaks, a strong use of photographs and a wide variety of relevant content.

"The newspaper is a great example of strong local news coverage which celebrates what is good about its community and does not hesitate to report on the uncomfortable news its reporters uncover. A must-read newspaper for the people of its circulation area."

An experienced panel of Judges chose the winners from nearly 200 entries – a record for the awards, now in their 10th year.

Both Welsh and English language entries were received from across broadcast, print and online publications.

Acclaimed documentary photojournalist David Hurn won the Outstanding Contribution to Journalism award for a near-70 year career during which he took some of the most iconic images of the era.

Reading the citation for David's award, photojournalist Glenn Edwards said: “David has produced work that is of lasting cultural and social significance – instantly recognisable images familiar to millions. These achievements, as well as his important role in setting up the school of documentary photography in Newport, make him a truly distinguished exponent of his art.”

The Western Telegraph, another Newsquest title, won Weekly Newspaper of the Year.