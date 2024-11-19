Entry to the winter wonderland is free with games, food and drink available to purchase inside. Children’s rides start at £3 and other rides start at £4.

You buy tokens inside with cash, and you use these tokens to pay for the rides. One token equals £1.

When does it open?





Newport Winter Wonderland will be open from Thursday November 21, 2024 until Sunday January 5, 2025.

General opening times will be 3pm to 10pm on weekdays, 11am to 10pm on weekends and during school holidays – please check the council's website for specific dates and times, particularly on Bank Holidays.

Newport Winter Wonderland is being brought to the city centre for the first time ever by Andrew Holmes Funfairs in partnership with Newport City Council and Friars Walk, and is supported by UK Government funding.

What food options are there?





There will be stalls/ cabins with traders selling a variety of food and drink options.

These include German sausages, burgers, loaded fries, waffles, crepes, doughnuts, Christmas carvery, specialist coffees, and deluxe hot chocolates, traditional sweets and confectionery, as well as a licensed 'German' bar serving festive alcoholic beverages.

There will be outside and covered seating areas for visitors and foodies to take a pit-stop.

Where is it and where can you park?





The wonderland is placed on the former Newport Leisure Centre grounds, next to the Kingsway car park. You can use postcode NP20 1UH for Sat Nav/Google Map directions

The closest car parks in addition to Kingsway include: Emlyn Street, Friars Walk, and the NCP Newport High Street.

Council-owned car parks (Emlyn Street and Kingsway) are free of charge every Saturday leading up to Christmas.

Should you book the ice skating before you go?





Ice skating can be pre-booked and this is recommended to avoid disappointment. Please note tickets are non-refundable.

Adults (age 16+) will be charged £15 to skate for 45 minutes, child passes cost £12 and family tickets are available for £42 and include two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.