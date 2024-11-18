A MAN has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman at a Gwent hospital.
Graham Flemming, 40, from Cwmbran committed the offence at the town’s Grange University Hospital.
The defendant was found guilty following a trial at Newport Magistrates' Court of sexual assault on a female on June 3 last year.
He had denied any wrongdoing after pleading not guilty.
MORE NEWS: Drugs boss and his ‘enforcer’ jailed for selling cocaine in Gwent Valleys
Flemming admitted failing to surrender.
The defendant was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.
Flemming was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article