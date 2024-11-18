A MAN has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman at a Gwent hospital.

Graham Flemming, 40, from Cwmbran committed the offence at the town’s Grange University Hospital.

The defendant was found guilty following a trial at Newport Magistrates' Court of sexual assault on a female on June 3 last year.

He had denied any wrongdoing after pleading not guilty.

Flemming admitted failing to surrender.

The defendant was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Flemming was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.