Aldi’s community giving partner Neighbourly shows that foodbanks are preparing for a tough Christmas, with 80 per cent reporting an increase in demand, particularly from families with children and the elderly.

As a result, many fear they will not have enough supplies to support their communities this Christmas, while almost a third of foodbanks report difficulties in recruiting volunteers.

Aldi shoppers in Wales can donate items via the community donation points in Aldi stores.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know many of our customers like to support local causes by using our in-store donation points, so we hope this list of items will help shoppers to pick the items that are most needed over the festive period.”

Top most in-demand items this Christmas are tinned food, festive treats, toiletries, tea/coffee, breakfast cereal, juices and soft drinks, UHT milk, laundry and cleaning products, rice and pasta, cooking sauces / oils / condiments, children’s gifts and pet food.