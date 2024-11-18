Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance which can cause severe illness or even death in pets if ingested. Even a very small amount can be deadly.

Antifreeze has a sweet taste, which can make it tempting for animals to drink if it’s left in accessible areas or spills onto driveways and roads.

Symptoms of poisoning may not appear immediately, but early signs to watch for include vomiting, lethargy and weakness, unsteady or drunken-like behaviour, increased thirst and urination, rapid breathing, and seizures or muscle twitching.

The Dogs Trust said if you suspect your pet has ingested antifreeze, contact a vet immediately.

Charlie Dobson, senior veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, said: "The best way to protect your dog is to keep all antifreeze and de-icing products securely stored, avoid using them around your dog, and seek veterinary care immediately if you suspect they’ve ingested any.”