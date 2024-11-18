GWENT Police exercised a search warrant this morning, November 18, on a Newport home, where they found class B drugs and arrested a man on suspicion of intent to supply.
Serving police dog PD Maize found masses of Class B drugs inside the property, in the form of a a white powder-like substance.
It was being stored at the back of a cupboard at an address on Alma Close in Pill, Newport.
After finding the substance, a 43-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.
Gwent Police have previously said that the public play an important role in providing information when it comes to drug supply.
They encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to get in touch via their website or social media channels, so that action can be taken.
Alternatively, you can report any crime to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
