The drugs were found inside two houses on Wellfield Close, along with three mobile phones.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers carried out warrants, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at two residential addresses in Wellfield Close, Abergavenny, at around 5.30am on Friday 15 November.



"We searched both addresses and seized three mobile phones, a small quantity of suspected amphetamine and cocaine from inside the properties.

"No arrests have yet been made but enquiries are ongoing."

Gwent Police recognise that the public play a huge role in reporting drug-related crime.



PC Sam Hall, who led the operation, said: "We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Abergavenny.



"People involved in the organised crime prey on the vulnerable within our communities, and do not care about the harm they bring.



“We’re committed to standing with our communities to show that it is all of us against them when it comes to individuals who prey on the vulnerable in our society.



“The public play an important role in providing information and we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to get in touch, so that we can take action.



"If you have any information to assist our investigation, contact us via the website, call 101 or direct message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400378422.



"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”