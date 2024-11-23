TAKE A LOOK at this £3.5 million home in Penarth with lots to offer for the right family who can afford it.
It is located at Marine Parade in Penarth which is close to the town centre, Esplanade and Cliff Walk.
The Victorian detached property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a kitchen/diner.
It comes with a detached building ‘Coach House’ with an ensuite bedroom and two regular bedrooms.
The house comes with a garden, has a lawn, pool, summer house and covered areas for rainy days.
The inside of the property
The ground floor includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, music room, dining room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, WC, and access to a basement.
The first floor includes the landing, a bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite, and three more en-suite bedrooms.
The second floor is home to the fifth bedroom, a study, WC and a games room with views across the Bristol Channel.
The Coach House
The ground floor of this detached property has a hall, living/dining room, kitchen, and WC.
The first floor has a landing, en-suite bedroom, two regular bedrooms and a bathroom.
The outside of the property
This property with remote-controlled electronic gates has lots of outside features including a swimming pool.
There is a natural stone patio at the back of the house, a large lawn, raised swimming pool area, greenhouse, pergola, potting shed, covered seating area, and changing rooms.
The swimming pool which is surrounded by limestone patio with glass balustrade has cover and two wooden changing huts.
The plant room is located at the back of a summer house and the seating area is adjacent to the pool with lighting and heating.
The summer house has an outside covered dining terrace that overlooks the back towards the main house.
This property has a large garage with a pitched slate roof and wooden double doors to the front.
Inside the summer house there is a separate WC and a fully fitted kitchen with integrated oven, gas hob, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and sink.
The door at the rear of the garage (which has loft storage) leads into the greenhouse.
