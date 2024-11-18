Tony Brown, 76, was last seen by friends and family at an address in Chepstow on Thursday, November 14.

He has since been spotted on CCTV, walking over the Old Wye Bridge, on Friday, November 15.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Tony Brown, 76, who is missing.

"Tony was last seen in leaving an address in Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday 14 November.

"Tony was captured on CCTV walking towards Old Wye Bridge (White Bridge) at around 5am on Friday 15 November.

"We're asking for any motorists using that road at the time to check their dashcam for footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

"He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, trainers and a navy fleece with a brown stripe at the bottom.

"Tony is described as around 5ft 6” tall and of slim build with short grey hair and wears glasses.

"He has links to Chepstow.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400380854.

"Tony is also urged to get in touch with us."