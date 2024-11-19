Jacob Price, 27, from Cwmbran left the then 17-year-old victim covered in blood after the alcohol-fuelled assault in her bedroom.

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant had then “smashed up” his sister’s Renault Zoe car before kicking a policewoman in the chest following his arrest.

The offences happened in Blaenavon on April 5 last year.

Prosecutor Harriet Ealdon said: “The defendant’s sister was left with a lump and a laceration to her forehead.

“The bitemark to her stomach left a scar.

“After he kicked the police constable in the chest he apologised to the officer – no injury was caused.

“The offences were committed when the defendant was under the influence of alcohol.”

Prie, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, an assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He had seven previous convictions for nine offences but none that were relevant.

Jeffrey Jones for the defendant asked the court to give his client the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

“Although the injuries were not pleasant, they did not require any medical treatment,” his barrister said.

Mr Jones added that Price came from a “fractured background”.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “You were banging on your sister’s door at around 3am and were making bizarre rantings about your cat.

“You repeatedly assaulted her, leaving her with blood all over her face and nasty facial and bodily injuries.

“Alcohol is a prominent feature of your offending.”

He spared Price an immediate jail sentence after telling him he believed there was a chance of him being rehabilitated in the community.

The defendant was sent to prison for 39 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was made the subject of a nine-month mental health treatment requirement and a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Price is prohibited from contacting his sister for five years after a restraining order was imposed.

The defendant must also pay a £187 surcharge.