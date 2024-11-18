SOUTH WALES POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 44-year-old man with concerns for his welfare.
Marcus Jama, 44, from Butetown Cardiff was last seen on Tyndall Street on November 4, 2024.
If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400372284.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
#HelpUsFind l Marcus Jama, 44, is missing from #Butetown #Cardiff and there is concern for his welfare.
Marcus was last seen on Tyndall Street on November 4.
Ref: 2400372284https://t.co/WQSePX7JMP
Always call 999 in an emergency pic.twitter.com/yt4iI8BN4C
— South Wales Police (@swpolice) November 18, 2024
