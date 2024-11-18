A Tredegar man remains in critical condition due to a road traffic collision that happened in Ebbw Vale.
The emergency services were called to Bryn Deri, in Ebbw Vale yesterday following reports of a traffic collision in the area.
Paramedics for Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident alongside Gwent Police.
The Cardiff-based air ambulance crew arrived on the scene at 19:09pm. Their involvement concluded at 21:00pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We had a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car at about 6.40pm on Bryn Deri in Ebbw Vale.
“The pedestrian, a man from the Tredegar area, was taken to hospital with injuries. He remains in a critical condition.”
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information to contact them quoting 2400383439 or directly message them on social media.
