The emergency services were called to Bryn Deri, in Ebbw Vale yesterday following reports of a traffic collision in the area.

Paramedics for Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident alongside Gwent Police.

The Cardiff-based air ambulance crew arrived on the scene at 19:09pm. Their involvement concluded at 21:00pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We had a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car at about 6.40pm on Bryn Deri in Ebbw Vale.

“The pedestrian, a man from the Tredegar area, was taken to hospital with injuries. He remains in a critical condition.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information to contact them quoting 2400383439 or directly message them on social media.