From a subtle discolouration to a change in texture or feel, skin can serve as a silent messenger that be the first signs of an underlying health condition.

But would you be able to tell the difference between a harmless rash and something potentially far more serious?

George Sandhu, deputy Pharmacy Superintendent from Well Pharmacy, said: “Skin is the largest and one of the most versatile organs in the body.

“It varies in texture and thickness from one part of the body to the next. Our skin is a great indicator of our general health, and if someone is sick it often shows in their skin.

“If you are concerned about a skin condition speak to your local pharmacist who can offer advice and make suggestions on suitable products.

“Skin conditions Impetigo and Shingles are two of the seven conditions that pharmacists can treat as part of the new Pharmacy First Service in England.”

Shingles

Shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. First signs can include tingling or a painful feeling in an area of skin, headaches and feeling generally unwell.

A rash will usually appear a few days later. In rare cases shingles can cause pain without a rash.

(Image: Getty Images)

Usually, the shingles rash occurs on the chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals.

You cannot spread shingles to others. But people could catch chickenpox from you if they have not had chickenpox before or have not had the chickenpox vaccine.

The NHS suggests avoiding pregnant mothers who have not had chickenpox before and people with a weakened immune system – like someone having chemotherapy and new-born babies.

Impetigo

Impetigo is a very contagious skin infection, but not usually serious. It often gets better in seven to 10 days if you get treatment.

Conditions start with red sores or blisters, which quickly burst and leave crusty golden-brown patches. The NHS says the patches can look like cornflakes stuck to the skin, and can be painful.

Impetigo can easily spread to other parts of your body or to other people until it stops being contagious.

Contagions stop generally 48 hours after you start using prescribed hydrogen peroxide cream or antibiotics or when the patches dry out and crust over.

Sepsis

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs. Other names from sepsis include septicaemia or blood poisoning.

Treatment in hospital is essential straight away as the skin condition can get worsen quickly. You should expect to be given antibiotics within 1 hour of arriving at hospital.

If sepsis is not treated early, it can turn into septic shock and cause your organs to fail. This is life threatening.

Today is #WorldSepsisDay. Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It can be hard to spot, so get clued up on the symptoms. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/R7Bb1uGUOd — NHS (@NHSuk) September 13, 2024

You may need other tests or treatments depending on your symptoms, these can include treatment in an intensive care unit, a machine to help you breathe (ventilator), surgery to remove areas of infection and stays in hospital for several weeks.

Most people make a full recovery from sepsis. But it can take time. Physical and emotional symptoms may continue for months, or even years, after you’ve had sepsis.

These long-term effects are called post-sepsis syndrome, and can include feeling tired and weak, lack of appetite, picking up illnesses more often, changes in mood, flashbacks and PTSD.

MRSA

MRSA is a type of bacteria that usually lives harmlessly on the skin, but if it gets inside the body, it can cause a serious infection that needs immediate treatment with antibiotics.

Most people the bacteria on their skin do not have any symptoms, but if you get an MRSA infection under your skin, you may have an area of skin that is painful and swollen, feels warm when you touch it, leaks pus or looks red.

Recommended Reading:

The infection can spread to your blood, lungs, or other parts of your body, which causes symptoms that include high temperature, difficulty breathing, chills, dizziness and confusion.

MRSA will only cause an infection if it spreads inside the body, as it lives harmlessly on the skin and mainly spreads through touch.

This can also happen if you touch a person with MRSA, or something they’ve touched.

Meningitis

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord (meninges). The infection can be very serious if not treated quickly.

It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

We want to see a future where:



- No one dies from meningitis

- Anyone who is affected gets the support they need to rebuild their lives



Help us in the fight against meningitis 🧡 Through donating, fundraising or leaving a gift in your will 👉 https://t.co/9OUDmNgIfM pic.twitter.com/amRQ7WtaWg — Meningitis Now (@MeningitisNow) October 3, 2024

With symptoms of meningitis developing suddenly it’s important to be aware of symptoms, which include a high temperature, sickness, headaches, a rash that does not fade when a glass if rolled over it, a stiff neck, dislike to bright lights, drowsiness and seizures.

Meningitis is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis.

Infections that cause meningitis can be spread through sneezing, coughing and kissing.

Meningitis is usually caught from people who carry these viruses or bacteria in their nose or throat but are not ill themselves. It can also be caught from someone with meningitis, but this is less common.

Bacterial meningitis usually needs to be treated in hospital for at least a week and Viral meningitis tends to get better on its own within 7 to 10 days and can often be treated at home.